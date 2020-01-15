Home

Services
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Falling Creek Baptist Church
Resources
1939 - 2020
Wayne Childs Obituary
1939 - 2020 Mr. Bobby 'Wayne' Childs, 80, of Elberton, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. A son of the late Edwin Franklin Childs and Evelyn Inez Smith Childs Starke, he was a member of Falling Creek Baptist Church and was co-owner of Forest Hill Granite Company. Wayne loved his family, being in nature, and working in his yard with his John Deere Tractor. Survivors include wife, Barbara Rhodes Childs; children: Patti (Rickey) Johnson, Allen Childs, Sandi (Greg) Willoughby; grandchildren: Brittney (Jarrett) Berryman, Breanne (Cole) Ferrell, and Mya Childs; great-grandchildren: Presley Berryman, Carter Ferrell, and a new Baby Ferrell expected in April; brother, Carroll (Gwen) Childs; and many nieces, nephews. He is also preceded in death by his brother, John Steven Childs and sister, Glenda Childs Johnson. Memorial services will be Saturday, January 18, at 11 o'clock at Falling Creek Baptist Church. Inurnment, Forest Hills Memorial Park. The Adult II Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be Friday, January 17. from 5-7p.m. at Berry Funeral Home. Contributions: Falling Creek Baptist Church, Elbert County Humane Society, or SafeHouse Ministries. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton, 706-283-5142, www.berryfh.com, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -