Wayne Welbon
1955 - 2020
Wayne Welbon, 64, of Rock Springs, GA, passed September 15, 2020.

A private Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing, Friday, 1-6 PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include: Three daughters; Tequlia (Nicholas) Welbon-Dixon, Nicole (Muhammad) Worthem, Criana(Crystal) Groggins; one son, Wayne Sederrious Welbon; Mother, Cora Welbon; siblings, Leneria Edwards, Eva (Joe) Morris, Mary Daniels, Jeffrey Welbon, Larry (Paris) Welbon, Michael (Chenelle) Welbon; five grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
September 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Davenport
Friend
September 18, 2020
Rest In Peace "Wayne Terry Welbon" Our love, sympathy, and condolences to the family.
James & Latisha Neal
Family
