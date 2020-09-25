Wayne Welbon, 64, of Rock Springs, GA, passed September 15, 2020.
A private Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing, Friday, 1-6 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include: Three daughters; Tequlia (Nicholas) Welbon-Dixon, Nicole (Muhammad) Worthem, Criana(Crystal) Groggins; one son, Wayne Sederrious Welbon; Mother, Cora Welbon; siblings, Leneria Edwards, Eva (Joe) Morris, Mary Daniels, Jeffrey Welbon, Larry (Paris) Welbon, Michael (Chenelle) Welbon; five grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com