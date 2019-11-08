|
1967 - 2019 Welton E. Wilson, 52, of Winterville, died November 2, 2019.
A viewing will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Comer.
Survivors include his daughters, Tiffany Mack, Natasha Mack, Santana Cooper, LaShandra Timmons; son, Welton L. Wilson; siblings, Kathryn Pope, Touring Howard, Laurie Ann Skelton, Tony Wilson and Gene Wilson; several grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019