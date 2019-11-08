Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Comer, GA
Welton Emrie Wilson


1967 - 2019
Welton Emrie Wilson Obituary
1967 - 2019 Welton E. Wilson, 52, of Winterville, died November 2, 2019.

A viewing will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Comer.

Survivors include his daughters, Tiffany Mack, Natasha Mack, Santana Cooper, LaShandra Timmons; son, Welton L. Wilson; siblings, Kathryn Pope, Touring Howard, Laurie Ann Skelton, Tony Wilson and Gene Wilson; several grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
