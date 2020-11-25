Wesley Grant Nunnally, 71, of Watkinsville, GA died Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was a devoted husband of almost 51 years to Becky Wilkes Nunnally, a loving father and grandfather.
Born in Athens, GA, he was the son of the late Gilbert and Jessie "Billie" Nunnally of Bogart, GA. Wesley graduated from Oconee County High School in 1967 and attended Athens Technical College. He served in the US Army and completed basic training in Fort Jackson, SC. He went to Fort Sam Houston, TX where he received training as a dental lab technician and was later stationed in Okinawa, Japan until he was honorably discharged in 1972. He worked for O.C. Howington Dental Lab in Athens, GA before opening Monroe Crown and Bridge Dental Lab in Monroe, GA where he co-owned and operated alongside Neal Gunter for 23 years. Wesley finished out his dental career at Trademark Dental in Athens, GA until he retired in 2018.
Wesley was a member of Antioch Christian Church, enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. Wesley was a founding member of the Oconee Bass Club, a member of the Winterville Bass Club and the Oconee County Jaycees.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Becky, include his daughter Allison (Scott) Kirk of Woodstock, GA; brother Bill (Melissa) Nunnally of Winder, GA; Ann (Donnie) Saxon of Millen, GA; four grandchildren: Seth Kirk, Stella Kirk, Amber (Chris) Cox and Scotty Kirk; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 AM at Antioch Christian Church, graveside to follow, Jim Jacobs and Jeff Wilkes officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 24 from 6-8 PM at Lord and Stephens West. Pallbearers include Seth Kirk, Chad Wilkes, Elijah Wilkes, Grant Nunnally, Richard Carey, and Bill Taylor. Honorary pallbearers include Donnie Maxey, Travis Maxey, Roger Smith, Ray Kindall, Charles Osborn, Jimmy Gunter, Lloyd Hansford and Chris Born.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Heart Association
, 1353 Jennings Mill Road, Bogart, GA or the American Lung Association
, 2452 Spring Road, SE, Smyrna, GA 30080.
