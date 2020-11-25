1/1
Wesley Grant Nunnally
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wesley Grant Nunnally, 71, of Watkinsville, GA died Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was a devoted husband of almost 51 years to Becky Wilkes Nunnally, a loving father and grandfather.

Born in Athens, GA, he was the son of the late Gilbert and Jessie "Billie" Nunnally of Bogart, GA. Wesley graduated from Oconee County High School in 1967 and attended Athens Technical College. He served in the US Army and completed basic training in Fort Jackson, SC. He went to Fort Sam Houston, TX where he received training as a dental lab technician and was later stationed in Okinawa, Japan until he was honorably discharged in 1972. He worked for O.C. Howington Dental Lab in Athens, GA before opening Monroe Crown and Bridge Dental Lab in Monroe, GA where he co-owned and operated alongside Neal Gunter for 23 years. Wesley finished out his dental career at Trademark Dental in Athens, GA until he retired in 2018.

Wesley was a member of Antioch Christian Church, enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. Wesley was a founding member of the Oconee Bass Club, a member of the Winterville Bass Club and the Oconee County Jaycees.

Survivors, in addition to his wife Becky, include his daughter Allison (Scott) Kirk of Woodstock, GA; brother Bill (Melissa) Nunnally of Winder, GA; Ann (Donnie) Saxon of Millen, GA; four grandchildren: Seth Kirk, Stella Kirk, Amber (Chris) Cox and Scotty Kirk; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 AM at Antioch Christian Church, graveside to follow, Jim Jacobs and Jeff Wilkes officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 24 from 6-8 PM at Lord and Stephens West. Pallbearers include Seth Kirk, Chad Wilkes, Elijah Wilkes, Grant Nunnally, Richard Carey, and Bill Taylor. Honorary pallbearers include Donnie Maxey, Travis Maxey, Roger Smith, Ray Kindall, Charles Osborn, Jimmy Gunter, Lloyd Hansford and Chris Born.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Heart Association, 1353 Jennings Mill Road, Bogart, GA or the American Lung Association, 2452 Spring Road, SE, Smyrna, GA 30080.

Arrangements by Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lord and Stephens West
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Antioch Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 24, 2020
To Becky and family of Wesley Nunnally,
You have my heartfelt condolences at this most difficult time. May God surround you with love and comfort knowing that he is with our Lord Jesus Christ.
In Him,
Jan Hughes
Jan Hughes
Friend
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved