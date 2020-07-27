Mr. Wilbur Walton, Jr., age 84, of Athens, GA., passed July 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Cemetery, 825 Winterville Rd, Athens, GA. Viewing, Monday, 1-6 PM at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Survivors include: 4 daughters, Brenda Tate, Deborah Morgan, Tess Thomas & Selene Mapp; two sons, Frederick Mapp and Grady Davis; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com