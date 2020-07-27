1/1
Wilbur Walton Jr.
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Wilbur Walton, Jr., age 84, of Athens, GA., passed July 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Cemetery, 825 Winterville Rd, Athens, GA. Viewing, Monday, 1-6 PM at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Survivors include: 4 daughters, Brenda Tate, Deborah Morgan, Tess Thomas & Selene Mapp; two sons, Frederick Mapp and Grady Davis; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
JUL
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
