Wiley N. Garrett 1935 - 2020
Wiley N. Garrett was born in Kosse, Texas to A. T. Garrett and Katherine Ainsworth Garrett on May 27, 1935. He died at 84 years of age in Waco, Texas on May 9, 2020.
Wiley graduated with a Bachelor degree from Texas A&M in 1957; he went to play football for future icon Paul "Bear" Bryant but a horse sat on Wiley and altered those plans. Wiley expanded his education by earning a Master Degree in 1958. He received a PhD in Plant Pathology from the University of Minnesota in 1962. His 34-year career was spent at the University of Georgia which included serving as President of American Phytopathological Society; retiring in 1996 as department head of Plant Pathology and Genetics.
As an active member of First Baptist Church, Athens, GA, he was Chairman of the Diaconate. He later transferred his membership to First Baptist Church, Streetman, and enjoyed serving as a deacon for many years. Wiley was a valuable citizen and a pillar of the Streetman community.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Diane Sims Garrett and their two children, Jonathan T. Garrett of Carnesville, GA. and Megan Carnes and husband Johnnie of Athens, GA. He is the beloved Big Daddy to three granddaughters: Sutton Stevens and husband Andrew, Reagan Anthony and husband Nathan, and Keaton Gwin and husband Grant, plus three great-grandchildren: Briggs, Watts, and Madden. Growing up on a rural family farm, Wiley was the older brother to Wayne Garrett, Ann Son-tag, and Mike Garrett. Also left to cherish his friendship and valuable morning input are his coffee drinking buddies: The Alphabet Boys: BJ, FA, JR.
Proceeding him in death were his parents A. T. and Katherine Garrett and stepmother Evelyn McKinley Garrett.
Services were held at Cade Cemetery, Streetman, Texas on May 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm under the direction of Griffin-Roughton, Corsicana, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cade Cemetery Association, 826 FM 246, Wortham, TX 76693.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020