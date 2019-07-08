|
Will Leonard Tharpe, age 87, of Athens, GA passed June 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, West, 205 N. Chase Street, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing Tuesday 10 AM at the church until the hour of service.
Survivors include: one daughter, Ebony Woodard; four grandchildren, Michael, Travis, Jacque and Valerie; 12 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; a host of other family, Masonic brothers, Cavelier brothers and Fraternity brothers.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019