Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church, West
205 N. Chase Street
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church, West
205 N. Chase Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Will Tharpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Will Leonard Tharpe


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Will Leonard Tharpe Obituary
Will Leonard Tharpe, age 87, of Athens, GA passed June 25, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, West, 205 N. Chase Street, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing Tuesday 10 AM at the church until the hour of service.

Survivors include: one daughter, Ebony Woodard; four grandchildren, Michael, Travis, Jacque and Valerie; 12 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; a host of other family, Masonic brothers, Cavelier brothers and Fraternity brothers.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now