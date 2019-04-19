Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
William Alexander Neighbors Obituary
William Alexander Neighbors of Lilburn, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

A native of Athens, Mr. Neighbors was born on July 9, 1947, the son of Dr. Joseph Britton Neighbors, Jr. and Mary Cobb Erwin Neighbors. Alex was a 1965 graduate of Athens High School. He graduated from the University of Georgia.

On March 14, 1970, he and Jacquolyn Wing were married, and recently celebrated their 49th anniversary. Mr. Neighbors is survived by his wife; a daughter, Kathryn Wing Neighbors; and a son, William Alexander Neighbors, his wife, Denise; and two grandchildren, Luke and Lucy Neighbors. He is also survived by two older brothers, Joseph Britton Neighbors III and his wife, Lois and Andrew Erwin Neighbors and his wife, Gay.

Mr. Neighbors had a long career in the truck leasing business.

Services will be held Saturday, April 20 at Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with a service in the chapel immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a in Alex's honor.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
