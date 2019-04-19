|
William Andrew Vickers, 18, a gentle warrior for Jesus Christ, died Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Rome, GA, he was the son of Robert Preston Vickers and Teresa Lyn Langley Vickers. In addition to his parents survivors include three siblings: Matthew (Melissa) Langley of North Carolina, Rebekah Grace Vickers and Nathaniel David Vickers both of Hull; niece: Aubrey Vickers and numerous other family members and friends. William was a member of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church and was attending Athens Technical College. He enjoyed working with his hands and was an avid reader. He had traveled to Romania last summer to teach at the Speak Out English camp and was planning a return trip this summer.
Psalm 84:10-11
For a day in Your courts is better than a thousand.
I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God
Than dwell in the tents of wickedness.
For the LORD God is a sun and shield;
The LORD will give grace and glory;
No good thing will He withhold
From those who walk uprightly.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11AM at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel with Rev. Joe Dooley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Speak Out Romania (https://give.cru.org/2786477) or to the Loper Family (gofundme Michaelyn Loper). Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 19, 2019