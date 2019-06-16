|
William Collins, 61, of Athens, died June 9, 2019.
A viewing will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church in Lexington at 2:00 PM. Interment in church cemetery.
Survivors include his children, Kim Collins, Ne-Ne Collins, Rashard Collins and Derrick Hill; siblings, Sarah Daniels, Mary Burgess, Jennie Manago, Kathy Goss, Karen Lawrence, and Cecil, Rufus, Richard and John Collins; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 16, 2019