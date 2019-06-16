Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Lexington, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Anthony Collins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Anthony Collins Obituary
William Collins, 61, of Athens, died June 9, 2019.

A viewing will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church in Lexington at 2:00 PM. Interment in church cemetery.

Survivors include his children, Kim Collins, Ne-Ne Collins, Rashard Collins and Derrick Hill; siblings, Sarah Daniels, Mary Burgess, Jennie Manago, Kathy Goss, Karen Lawrence, and Cecil, Rufus, Richard and John Collins; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now