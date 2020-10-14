William Carlton "Bill" Thornton, III, 73, of Athens, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Born in Athens, Georgia on March 27, 1947 to the late William C Thornton Jr and Philomene McMahon Thornton, Bill graduated from Athens High School, Class of '65, and the University of Georgia with his BBA degree in 1969. He worked for 47 years as a realtor and broker and was a successful real estate developer; he was a member of the Athens Area Association of Realtors for over 40 years and achieved emeritus status.
Bill was an accomplished outdoorsman, and his love of horses led him to compete in equestrian cross-country. Bill was an avid University of Georgia Bulldawg fan, following Georgia football closely and attending almost all home games. He also loved the Athens music group, the Normaltown Flyers, and could be found at many of their events. Though he was a proud native Athenian, he currently resided in Jackson County.
Bill is survived by his brother, Robert Thornton, and other relatives, especially his beloved cousin Carlton Thornton.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Oconee Hill Cemetery with a public celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Serving as pallbearers will be Ray (Butch) Bush, Wayne Carson, Dahl Cochran, Jack Stroud, Rusty Quarterman, and Douglas Welch.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in Bill's memory.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com