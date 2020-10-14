1/1
William Carlton Thornton III
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Carlton "Bill" Thornton, III, 73, of Athens, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Born in Athens, Georgia on March 27, 1947 to the late William C Thornton Jr and Philomene McMahon Thornton, Bill graduated from Athens High School, Class of '65, and the University of Georgia with his BBA degree in 1969. He worked for 47 years as a realtor and broker and was a successful real estate developer; he was a member of the Athens Area Association of Realtors for over 40 years and achieved emeritus status.

Bill was an accomplished outdoorsman, and his love of horses led him to compete in equestrian cross-country. Bill was an avid University of Georgia Bulldawg fan, following Georgia football closely and attending almost all home games. He also loved the Athens music group, the Normaltown Flyers, and could be found at many of their events. Though he was a proud native Athenian, he currently resided in Jackson County.

Bill is survived by his brother, Robert Thornton, and other relatives, especially his beloved cousin Carlton Thornton.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Oconee Hill Cemetery with a public celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Serving as pallbearers will be Ray (Butch) Bush, Wayne Carson, Dahl Cochran, Jack Stroud, Rusty Quarterman, and Douglas Welch.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Bill's memory.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved