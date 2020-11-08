1/
William Charles Simmons
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Charles Simmons, son of Walter Hegler Simmons and Eleanor Ethel Walker Simmons died November 2, 2020, while in Hospice Care in Melbourne, FL.

Bill graduated from North Syracuse High School, SUNY Morrisville College, and the University of Georgia, Athens, School of Journalism. He lived and worked in the Athens, GA area until 2014 when he moved to Skaneateles, NY to be close to family.

Always an adventurer, Bill traveled the US and to Argentina, Southern Africa and Europe with his bicycle.

Survived by his sisters, Mary Bean of Melbourne, FL, Jeanne Lewis of Melbourne Beach, FL and Cynthia Allen

(Robert) of Tempe, AZ, 28 first cousins, 8 nieces and nephews and special friends in Athens for over 40 years,

Sid and Brenda Sloan.

Family will celebrate Bill's life July 3, 2021 at Otisco Lake.

Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home Melbourne, Florida is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 7, 2020
Dear family, please accept sincere condolences, may you find comfort from the encouraging words found at. 1Thessalonians 4:14
Neighbor
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved