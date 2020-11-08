William Charles Simmons, son of Walter Hegler Simmons and Eleanor Ethel Walker Simmons died November 2, 2020, while in Hospice Care in Melbourne, FL.



Bill graduated from North Syracuse High School, SUNY Morrisville College, and the University of Georgia, Athens, School of Journalism. He lived and worked in the Athens, GA area until 2014 when he moved to Skaneateles, NY to be close to family.



Always an adventurer, Bill traveled the US and to Argentina, Southern Africa and Europe with his bicycle.



Survived by his sisters, Mary Bean of Melbourne, FL, Jeanne Lewis of Melbourne Beach, FL and Cynthia Allen



(Robert) of Tempe, AZ, 28 first cousins, 8 nieces and nephews and special friends in Athens for over 40 years,



Sid and Brenda Sloan.



Family will celebrate Bill's life July 3, 2021 at Otisco Lake.



Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home Melbourne, Florida is in charge of the arrangements.



