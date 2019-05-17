|
William Charles Smith, 62, of Elberton, GA, died May 13, 2019.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Brenda Smith; daughter, Manzie Smith; brother, Ulysses (Annie) Smith, sister, Vivian Smith, grandson, Master Landon Smith; uncles, Louis (Elizabeth) Williams and Robert (Linda) Williams;
sister-in-laws, Beatrice (James) Alexander, Phyllis Cleveland, and Thedosia Brunson; niece, April (Steadman) Russell; great niece, Erin Russell; best friend, Rev. Ben (Tammy) Ardister; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at 3pm at Rose Hill Baptist Church. Burial will be in Lincoln Heights Cemetery.
Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Royston, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2019