William Clark Whitaker
1940 - 2020
William Clark Whitaker, 79, husband of Ellen Ursitti Whitaker, died Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Wrightsville, Ga., on October 7, 1940, he was the son of the late William Curtis Whitaker and Nettie Sweat Whitaker Moore. He was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Gregory "Greg" Clark Whitaker; sister: Jane Whitaker Holcomb and brother, Curtis Donald "Donnie" Whitaker.

Following a career in radio sales and management in Albany and Athens, Georgia, he operated a truck and tire repair business. He was a member of Briarwood Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, survivors include one daughter: Paige Whitaker Spearing (George) of Arnoldsville; daughter in law: Becky Whitaker of Lawrenceville; grandchildren: Tori Whitaker of Athens, Wade Whitaker of Lawrenceville, and Ashley, Kate and Laura Spearing of Arnoldsville; brother: Gary Whitaker (Debra) of Gray; sister: June Smith of Milledgeville, brother in law and sister in law: Martin and Jan Ursitti of Macon, several nieces and nephews and his faithful companion Bo.

Graveside services will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Oconee Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Ricks officiating. A visitation will not be held, but Mr. Whitaker will lay in state at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. for the public to pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Briarwood Baptist Church, 1900 Robinhood Road, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677 or Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation, in memory of Sgt. Greg Whitaker, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097, https://jcpublicsafetyfoundation.org/donate.html

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
SEP
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oconee Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
