1955 - 2020 William David Woodruff 64 of White Plains, Ga. made the transition to eternal rest on Thursday January 16th, 2020. Home Going Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 @ 12 Noon from Grace Fellowship Church, Greensboro, Ga. His memories and spirit of life will be cherished by his children: one daughter, Franshundra Mapp; three sons, Cory/Felicia Woodruff, Jermarcus (Pacman) Woodruff, and Brandon Criddell . Two sisters: Alicia Woodruff and Barbara Ann Twilley. Six brothers: John (Boot) Woodruff, Michael/Shirl Woodruff, Dennis Woodruff Darryl Woodruff, Lance Woodruff, and Aubrey Twilley. One honorary niece/Otoria Johnson and one honorary cousin/Rodney Sneed. Two granddaughters, six grandsons, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Watt Funeral Home, Union Point, GA is in charge of arrangements. 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020