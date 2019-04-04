|
William "Bill" Dillmus Sailers died on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in his home. He was born in Maysville, Georgia to the late William Lamar Sailers and Mae Onie Lee. A graduate of Commerce High School, he went on to attend North Georgia College, thus beginning his life long love affair with the military and service life. From there he went on to pursue graduate studies at the University of Central Oklahoma obtaining his Masters in Business Administration.
Bill spent his life dedicated to serving his country in various capacities. His career began with Active duty as a Fire Direction Officer for Battery C, 1st Battalion, 78th Artillery. Bill finished his career as Deputy TRADOC System/Capability Manger in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Mr. Sailers was awarded The Ancient Order of Saint Barbara medal for the highest standards of integrity and moral character. His continued service and commitment through a variety of positions with the United States Army and United States Army Reserves resulted in his retirement as Lt. Colonel with United States Army Reserve. Bill was dedicated to his country and proved his loyalty by dedicating his lifetime career to serving and protecting our Country. The discipline and patriotism he learned from his Army career never left him, as friends and family will attest.
During his post retirement life he worked for the Mountain Air Realty in various capacities again serving customers in the North Georgia area.
Bill was very involved with the Boy Scouts of America. He had earned the rank of Eagle Scout and served in various leadership capacities including Scout Leader, Assistant District Commissioner to Black Beaver Council, and serving his remaining days actively involved in the Northeast Georgia Council.
Survivors include his children: Katie Sailers (Adam) Merillat and Eric Sailers; his Step brothers Stan (Betty) Lee of Bogart, Gary (Sherri) Lee of Bogart; Grandchild: Blake Merillat; Cousin: Earl Lin Sailers III, Florida; former spouse and mother of his children, Debbie Sailers. He is preceeded in death by his father William Lamar Sailers, his mother Mae Onie Lee, and step-father Harry Lee.
Services will be held this Friday, April 5th at 11:00 am at Lord and Stephens West, Watkinsville, Georgia. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:
Northeast Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America PO Box 399,Jefferson, GA 30549, In Memory of Bill Sailers
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 4, 2019