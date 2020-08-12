William Donald "Don" Tolbert, 82, of Athens, GA, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Born in Madison County, GA, Don was the beloved son of William P. Tolbert and Roberta (Strickland) Tolbert, both of Madison County, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jenny.
He had a long career as a wholesale car dealer, along with early ventures with Tolbert Standard Oil and Don's Standard Service. His interest in youth sports led to his involvement in establishing the Athens Youth Organization (AYO) with the late John Miller of Winterville, GA, the International Little League Baseball Program, and Satterfield Park in East Athens. He is fondly remembered for his love of cars, horses, westerns, a good, comfortable chair, and his ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice M. Tolbert and their children and grandchildren: Jodye Tolbert, her son Brady and his wife Erin, with children Meyer, Sloane, and Rowan, son, Dustin, and their father Richard McCain; Brien Tolbert, his wife Julie, their son Beau and his wife Breanna, daughter, Riley and her fiance Spencer Hadden; Brett Tolbert, his wife Ursula, their son Blake and his fiancee Lauren Gentry, daughter Payton; Brandon Tolbert, his wife Tammy, their son Levi and daughter Morgan; Jami Hammond, her husband Link, their daughter Carly and son Dawson. He is also survived by his brothers and sister, Jack (Shirley) Tolbert, Michael (Bonnie) Tolbert, and Cheeka (Robert) Bell.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Bernstein Funeral Home. Interment will be at Winterville Cemetery and Perpetual Care, Winterville, GA, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Eagle Ranch, https://eagleranch.org/give/memorial-gift/
or Butterfly Dreams Farm, https://butterflydreamsfarm.org/
