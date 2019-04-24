Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
William Earl White


William Earl White Obituary
William Earl White, "Willie" to his childhood friends, 51, passed peacefully and unexpectedly in the early morning of April 22 next to his wife Cathy.

Loving husband, father, son and friend, he was most often seen on the sidelines of many a sporting event cheering on his children and his GA Bulldogs. He was a lifetime resident of Athens, GA. He came to the land of Red and Black after being born Seoul, S.Korea on December 12, 1967. He was known and loved by many, often remembered for his contagious smile and good-natured personality. Many people grew to love him during his advertisement selling days, but most especially his time managing the Classic City Saloon. He attended Chapelwood Methodist Church for over 40 years and his membership in the Pike Fraternity during his years at UGA. He is the son of the late Noble E. White of Everett, Washington.

He is survived by his Mother, Suni Baker; Wife Cathy; children Rowan & Riley Smith; Sister, Sarah Savidakis and her family; Aunt Zada White and other special family: Paul Dueringer(Lisa), Catherine McCarthy(Kevin), Bobby McCarthy (Ashley), and Linda Linton(Donald).

His gift of gab, love of football and flair for life will be sorely missed by those who loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to please consider following your heart and supporting either the Red Raider Softball team, Red Raider Wrestling team or MOAS pets all of which Will held dear.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 until 6:00 pm.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
