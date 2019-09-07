|
|
1925 - 2019 Dr. William Edward David passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the age of 94. He was the son of Edward and Anna Lou David, born on February 8, 1925 in Houston Texas where he grew up. He served in WWII for the "Flying Tigers" Air Force unit in China as an intelligence officer. When he returned to the states he attended Baylor University in Waco Texas where he majored in History with honors. After receiving his Masters in Divinity from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville KY, he became an ordained minister. It was here that he met his first wife, Lena, whom he was married to for 33 years and had four children with. He went on to obtain his Phd. in Religion and Philosophy at Vanderbilt University in Nashville TN. He then set his sights on becoming fluent in Spanish and traveling as a missionary to Argentina for 2 years. He returned to the states and settled in Athens where he took a position at the Christian College in 1962. Later he was hired by the University of Georgia as Director of the Center for Continuing Education. Then he began teaching as a professor of Religion and Philosophy while also pastoring at several churches in the surrounding areas. He retired from UGA at the age of 62.
It was always his passion and hope to bring people of various backgrounds, religious affiliations, and cultures together in peace and harmony in our community. He became an ordained Unitarian Universalist Minister and was an active member of the Athens Fellowship for nearly 50 years. He started the first Unity Church here in Athens, and launched the first Course In Miracles study group as well. He was a beloved "Patient Advocate" at Athens Regional Hospital for-over 10 years. His last position was as the hospital Chaplain of Angel Medical Center in Franklin, NC. before retiring at the age of 77.
He was fondly known as simply "Bill", a people person, who was a compassionate humanitarian that was warm and affectionate with his "hugs". A "peacemaker", a world traveler, and an avid reader. He truly enjoyed nature and hiking mountain trails. He was widely known by his family, friends and acquaintances as a scholar on a variety of religious and spiritual topics. He also kept up with current events. A peace-loving and "service to others" oriented person, who has humbly helped many people in our community.
Dr. David is survived by his second wife of 30 yrs, Kathleen O'Brien. Children: Garry David, Drew David, Caroline Carey (Nelson), and Robert David, Step-daughters: Siobhan O'Brien, Maureen Corneal (Mark), Erin Jamnoul (Ahmed). Grandchildren: Nicole Bare (Kevin), Crystal Sharon (Chris), Joshua Berryman, Bronson Carey, Matthew David, Graciella David. Step-Grandchildren: Nahed, Radwan, and Amir Jammoul. Great-Grandchildren: Cody, Emily and Cannon Bare. Nate Berryman, Annalise, Lena, and Scarlett Sharon.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, 7:00pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Athens Ga.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 7, 2019