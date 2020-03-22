|
1952 - 2020 Bill Sleighter, age 67, passed away at his residence in Athens, GA after a cancer diagnosis in 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard G. and Elizabeth Pickard Sleighter. He is survived by his wife, Fran Rauschenberg, step-daughter Taylor Rauschenberg (Charlotte, NC) and step-son and grandson Matt and Lorne Rauschenberg (Scottsdale, AZ); sisters Bobbi Sleighter (Keith) of Marathon, FL and Patty Pyper (Andrew) of Jacksonville; nieces Tamsyn and Hannah Pyper of Jacksonville and Brooklyn, NY; and dear cousin Marilyn Kohler of Holliston, MA.
Bill grew up happily in New Milford, CT where his father managed Judds Bridge Farm. When the Sleighters retired to Naples, FL, Bill soon loved beach life. After high school, he spent a solo year hitchhiking the U.S. and Canada - a personal On the Road adventure. He then returned to New England, working construction and playing in a Boston band with Michael Monagan, who still records.
After college in Gainesville, FL, Bill worked in Jacksonville and Fernandina. He moved to Atlanta in the early 1980s where he began a home remodeling business, which continued until 1991 when he purchased an historic home in Washington, GA that was built as a seminary for young women. Following renovation, he opened it as The Sleighter House, a bed-and-breakfast. He also established Wm Sleighter Woodworking where he built custom tables, hunt boards, and gun cabinets. After meeting his wife Fran, Bill moved to Athens in 2009 and continued home renovations.
Bill was an accomplished self-taught guitarist who spent hours perfecting a song. An excellent "ear" also contributed to his extraordinary talent as a mimic. He enjoyed reading military history, presidential and inventor biographies, and books about those who triumph over adversity. A kind, generous, witty man, Bill will be deeply missed. At his request, donations may be made to an animal rescue or humane society of your choice. And please, Adopt an Animal if you can.
A private memorial service is planned.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020