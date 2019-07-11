|
William Elliott Moseman 1943 - 2019 Courtland, VA - William Elliott "Moose" Moseman, 75, passed away July 9, 2019 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after a four year battle with cancer. Mr. Moseman was a native of Athens, GA and was a son of the late William Henry and Frances Lovern Moseman. He was a retired salesman with Chevron and a member of Black Creek Baptist Church and the James L. Camp, Jr. YMCA in Franklin.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years Judy Mitchell Moseman; two daughters Jody Saunders of Black Creek and Kim Moseman of Franklin; three grandchildren Carson Saunders (fiance Jonathan Blythe), Abby Saunders, and Ryan Brown; one great grandchild Sabrina Brown; a brother Roy Moseman (Lynne) of Athens; and a nephew Michael Moseman (Ewa) of Athens.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Black Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Dave Patton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a reception in the Church Fellowship Hall following the service. The family suggests memorial donations be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Wright Funeral Home, Franklin, VA has charge of arrangements. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.wrightfuneralhome.org.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 11, 2019