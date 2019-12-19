|
1925 - 2019 William F. "Bill" Whitehead, Jr., was born November 11, 1925 to Nellie Thompson Whitehead and William Foster Whitehead, Jr. Bill was a lifelong resident of Oconee County and Farmington, Georgia. He died at his home surrounded by his family on December 18, 2019.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Edith Whitehead, a daughter, Sandra Faye, and brother Jack Whitehead of Charleston, SC.
Bill is survived by his son Byron Whitehead (Barbara), his daughter Myra Nell Dickens (Jimmy), sister Betty Parham (Herbert), Blairsville, GA, brother Gene Whitehead of Athens, GA; four grandchildren: Chuck Whitehead, Adam Whitehead, Heath Dickens (Michelle) and Andy Dickens and nine great grandchildren: Taylor Jackson (Luke), Logan Whitehead, Anna Whitehead, Jordan Whitehead, Kaleb Dickens, Jace Dickens, Katlynn Whitehead, Lucas Whitehead and Charlie Faye Whitehead.
Bill was a 35 year employee of the USDA, working at the Watkinsville Experiment Station and Russell Research Center in Athens. He was a member of Freeman Creek Baptist Church and choir. He thoroughly enjoyed camping and traveling the US. By far his most enjoyment came from his family, raising cattle and working the farm in Farmington.
The family would like to send special thanks to April Strickland for her loving care of Poppa and to Compassionate Care Hospice for their support at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Farmington Cemetery Fund, P.O. 253, Farmington, GA 30638.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at Farmington Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019