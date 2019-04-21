|
William "Bill" George Mason, 60, of Bishop, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Mr. Mason was one of six children born to George E. Mason and the late Gloria Gulino Mason, all of whom were raised in Athens. He was a graduate of Clarke Central High School and worked in food service, eventually retiring from his job at Snelling Dining Hall at the University of Georgia.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Mason was preceded in death by his brother, David Mason, and sisters Victoria Mason and Elizabeth Mason.
Survivors, in addition to his father and stepmother Alicia Mason, both of The Villages, FL; include brothers Joseph Mason (Toni) of Bishop and Chris Mason (Tresia) of Darien; nieces Stephanie Zudekoff (Brett), Amanda Mason, and Lisa Gibson (Andrew); nephew David J. Mason (Samantha Vander Kooi); great-nephews Sunny Gibson and Zachary Zudekoff; and numerous other relatives.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, April 26 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 958 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601; or online at mda.org/make-a-donation.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019