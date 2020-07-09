Dr. William George Titshaw, 88, of Westminster, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Nell Braziel Titshaw and his four children: Gailya Elaine Strickland and husband Bill Strickland,, William Larry Titshaw and wife Cheryl Titshaw, Stephen George Titshaw and wife Christy Titshaw, and Anthony Keith Titshaw and wife Meg Titshaw; his six grandchildren: Gailya D. Whitmire and husband Dylan Whitmire, Mary-Rachel Givens and husband Andrew Givens, Taylor Titshaw, Lauren Titshaw, Will Titshaw, and Tate Titshaw; and three great-grandchildren Layla-Grace Whitmire, Corbin Dunford-Givens, and Connor Givens. He is preceded in death by his parents William Ralph Titshaw and Annie Mae Gordon Titshaw, and his three brothers Julian Titshaw, James Brewer (JB) Titshaw, and Harry Jerome (Romey) Titshaw.



Dr. Titshaw was a native of Pitts, GA, but spent his childhood summers living and playing along the shores of the Atlantic Ocean and the Great Lakes, due to his dad's career as a dredge boat captain. He graduated from Pitts High School and entered the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, where he served in Army Intelligence, intercepting and decoding enemy messages.



After he returned to the States, he attended the University of Georgia where he played football for the UGA Bulldogs as a tight-end. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, and later a Master's degree in Business Education. A lifelong learner, he eventually earned a doctorate degree in Business from Kennedy-Western University in California.



Dr. Titshaw spent the majority of his career working for various organizations within the federal government, eventually retiring as a Senior Human Resource Manager from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, where he recruited scientists from around the world for various research projects.



After retirement, he taught undergraduate and graduate level courses in entrepreneurship and management at Brenau University, Toccoa Falls College and Holmes Bible College, where his students loved his storytelling lecture style. He also worked with the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center assisting small business owners to succeed, and authored a book entitled, Building a Firm Foundation for Business Success.



He served on the President's Advisory Committee at Lee University in Cleveland, TN, and as Vice President of Planning at Holmes Bible College in Greenville, SC, during their expansion and construction of a new campus.



He was a member of Walhalla Church of God and dedicated his life to the help and service of others, including working with a missionary group building a church in Mexico.



He loved swimming in the ocean, raw oysters on-the-half-shell, playing a tune on the tenor saxophone, listening to the music of Glen Miller and Tommy Dorsey, a good joke, Saturday afternoons with Georgia football...but most of all, he loved his family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Services will be held Thursday, July 9, at 1 p.m. at Walhalla Church of God in Walhalla, SC.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Walhalla COG Ministry to Israel or the Walhalla COG missions program.



