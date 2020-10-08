William Gerald (Jerry) Dillard, 82, of Monroe, Georgia passed into the presence of his Lord, Jesus Christ on August 13, 2020 following a long battle with complications of a stroke. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Francine Tolbert Dillard, his brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Jackie Sartain Dillard and their son, Ronald Nathan Dillard, his sister and brother-in-law, Gina Ruth and James Bruce Smith.



Jerry is survived by his wife of thirty years, Jane Chappell Dillard, brothers, Tommy Dillard(Susan) and Larry Dillard(Shirley). He is also survived by sons, Greg Dillard, Russ Dillard(Jeannie), daughter, Candy Alexander, and Jane's children, Steven Burnham, Laura Fishback(Shawn), Jennifer Mantooth, and Paula Emerson (Tim), his grandchildren, Wesley(Kelly), Chelsey(Clay), Jordan, Daniel(Hope), Rachel(Samuel), Becca(Danny), Tommy(Kendell), and Jane's grandchildren, Morgan(Kody), Lauren, Briley, Justin, Shelby(Seth), Bailey, Tia(Jeff) and Timmy(Jenny). Additionally, he loved and enjoyed their great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be held at Gordon's Chapel UMC in the Sanford Community on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Ct, Social Circle, GA 30025, or the Gideons International, PO Box 238, Hull, GA 30646.



