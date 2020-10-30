William Hoyt Harris, 82, of Winterville passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Lemuel Hoyt Harris and Emily Coile Harris.He attended Young Harris College on a basketball scholarship. Upon completing his degree from Young Harris, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served for 2 and a half years. After returning home from service, he attended the University of Georgia. He was in the banking and insurance business from 1965-2003 and was always influential in civic and business affairs. He served as Mayor of Winterville and the Athens Airport Authority. For many years, he was a member of the Athens Touchdown Club and served on the board of directors, a member of the Gridiron Secret Society and a member of Winterville Baptist Church. William was the founder of Southern Heritage Banks and Southern Masters Insurance Service. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed watching his grandsons play ball.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Walker Howard Harris.Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Grace Howard Harris; Son, William Rutherford Coile Harris; special niece, Jennifer Pace (Robert); grandchildren, William Hoyt Harris II, Jacob Martin Harris, Kelan Pace, Rowan Pace; brothers, Ronald T. Harris, Rutherford Coile Harris.A graveside service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Winterville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to St. Mary's Hospice 1230 Baxter Street Athens GA 30606-3791 ATTN: St. Mary's Foundation.Lord & Stephens, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be offered at