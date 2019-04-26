|
William "Bill" J. Spruill, 68, died April 24, 2019.
Born December 7, 1950, Bill was a son of the late W. C. and Mavis Spruill. He was a retired professor from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy where he taught clinical pharmacy for over 35 years. He also served as the faculty advisor for the Rho Chi Honor Society.
Bill was a member of Watkinsville First United Methodist Church and had been an active member of the Seekers Sunday School Class and the Band of Brothers. He was an active member of the Oconee County Lions Club.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Watkinsville First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Spruill; two sons, Drew (Jie) Spruill and Chris (Kate) Spruill; daughter, Megan (Brett) Giordano; granddaughter, Laney Giordano; brother, Steve Spruill of Toccoa, GA; sisters, Kathy Wood of Norcross and Laura Stephens of Gainesville, GA; a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spruill-Wade-Cobb Scholarship Fund for Clinical and Administrative Pharmacy at the UGA College of Pharmacy or the Lewy-Body Dementia Association at LDBA.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 26, 2019