Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fincher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Leo "Bill" Fincher Jr.


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Leo "Bill" Fincher Jr. Obituary
1963 - 2019 William Leo "Bill" Fincher, Jr., beloved father, "paw", son, brother and uncle, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 56.

Born in Athens, he was a son of Jeannie Pitts Fincher and the late William Leo Fincher, Sr. Bill worked in law enforcement and was a longtime volunteer fireman and first responder in Oglethorpe County. His career in public safety and service is a glance into the selfless man that Bill was and will be remembered for. He enjoyed firearms, sport shooting, golfing and most importantly, cooking and entertaining those he often invited into his home. Above all, Bill thrived on time spent with his family and his grandson or "Lil' Buddy", Jaxson. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gordon and Grace Fincher and maternal grandparents, Cary and Lillian Pitts.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his daughters, Brittany Anne McIntosh (Dmac) and Taylor Nicole Eidson; three siblings, Jeff Fincher (Debbie), Connie Kay Fincher (Kevin) and Brian Miller (Mandy); grandson, Jaxson McIntosh; numerous other relatives and his beloved companion, Buddy and all of the animals at Fincher's Half Ass Farm.

Services celebrating Bill's life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment will follow at Sandy Cross Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Thornton, Stephen Moss, Dan Waytena, Lee Fincher, Donny Faust and Chris Peters. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE #400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or DonateNow.Heart.org/Donate.

Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -