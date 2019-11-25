|
1963 - 2019 William Leo "Bill" Fincher, Jr., beloved father, "paw", son, brother and uncle, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 56.
Born in Athens, he was a son of Jeannie Pitts Fincher and the late William Leo Fincher, Sr. Bill worked in law enforcement and was a longtime volunteer fireman and first responder in Oglethorpe County. His career in public safety and service is a glance into the selfless man that Bill was and will be remembered for. He enjoyed firearms, sport shooting, golfing and most importantly, cooking and entertaining those he often invited into his home. Above all, Bill thrived on time spent with his family and his grandson or "Lil' Buddy", Jaxson. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gordon and Grace Fincher and maternal grandparents, Cary and Lillian Pitts.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his daughters, Brittany Anne McIntosh (Dmac) and Taylor Nicole Eidson; three siblings, Jeff Fincher (Debbie), Connie Kay Fincher (Kevin) and Brian Miller (Mandy); grandson, Jaxson McIntosh; numerous other relatives and his beloved companion, Buddy and all of the animals at Fincher's Half Ass Farm.
Services celebrating Bill's life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment will follow at Sandy Cross Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Thornton, Stephen Moss, Dan Waytena, Lee Fincher, Donny Faust and Chris Peters. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE #400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or DonateNow.Heart.org/Donate.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019