Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lord and Stephens East
4355 Lexington Highway
Athens, GA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
UGA Catholic Center
1344 S. Lumpkin St.
William Leo Rochford Quigley Obituary
William Leo Rochford Quigley was found dead on Sunday, April 21st after a three day search. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Mary Louise Quigley, and his wife Kimberly Long. He is survived by his sisters Marita Quigley Nazarian (Sarkis), Julia Quigley Stanley (Anthony), Cathleen Thomas Quigley and his nieces and nephews. He was 53 years old.

Bill was born in Washington, DC and moved to Athens with his family in 1974. He lived in Athens the rest of his life except for brief stays in Augusta, Georgia and Subiaco, Arkansas. He attended local schools and graduated from the University of Georgia with degrees in music performance (viola) and education. Bill taught strings in Augusta and spent time in the Benedictine monastery of Subiaco. Although he decided against taking vows, his time there left him with a lifelong love of church music. He sang and played with the UGA Catholic Center choir for many years, was a long time member of the Athens Symphony and played in numerous other regional ensembles.

Bill struggled his whole life with mental illness. Every time it took him down, he got backup and worked his way to clarity. He loved music in all forms, Irish history, complicated games, books and his family.

The family would like to thank all those who came out to search for Bill and the Athens-Clarke County Police, Fire and EMTs for handling a difficult situation with both professional competence and kindness.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lord and Stephens East at 4355 Lexington Highway.

The family will receive visitors there Friday, May 3rd from 5-7pm. A funeral mass will be held at the UGA Catholic Center at 1344 S. Lumpkin St. at 10am on Saturday, May 4th.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
