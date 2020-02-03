Home

William Leroy Tilley


1935 - 2020
William Leroy Tilley Obituary
1935 - 2020 William Leroy "Bill" Tilley, 84, died Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Born in Bassett, VA, he was the son of the late James Lee Tilley and Edna Ruth Joyce Tilley. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Revonda Leigh Rowland and sisters: Christine Hundley, Crystal Joyce and Elsie Joyce. Bill served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a graduate of the University of Georgia. He retired from DuPont after 30 years and was a member of First Christian Church of Watkinsville.

Survivors include his son: Ramey (Gwen) Tilley of Winder; grandchildren: Sam Tilley, Michelle Byrd and Jessie Lee Rowland and great grandchildren: Georgia Byrd, Charleigh Byrd and Madison Rowland.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11AM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at a later date in Bassett, VA.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
