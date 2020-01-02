|
|
1932 - 2019 William Long, 87, died at his home in Watkinsville on December 12. A native of Iowa, he had been a Georgia resident since 1974. Following his service in the US Army he was a purchasing agent in the modular housing industry. In retirement he enjoyed woodworking, gardening and world travel.
Surviving are his wife Janet and his children Scott and Barbara. His daughter Cheri preceded him 1997.
A memorial service will be held Saturday January 4th at the UGA Catholic Center at 11:00 am. A reception will follow in the Catholic Center Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a . Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 2, 2020