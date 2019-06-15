Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
in the Sexton's house at Oconee Hill Cemetery
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Oconee Hill Cemetery
William Lorenzo Moss IV


William Lorenzo Moss IV Obituary
William Lorenzo Moss, IV passed away, Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Athens, Georgia.

Will is survived by his parents, Jo Anne and Lorenzo Moss, his sisters Marguerite "Corky" (Steve) and Susan (Shaun) as well as 4 nephews, Louis, Christopher, Hugh and Henry.

Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Oconee Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Sexton's House at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia at 6065 Roswell Road, #770, Atlanta, GA 30328 or www.epilepsyga.org or an organization of your choice.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 15, 2019
