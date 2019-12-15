|
|
1925 - 2019 William Michael Ozburn
After a four-year battle with cancer, Bill died peacefully on December 8, 2019.
Bill was born December 31, 1935 in Murphysboro, Illinois to the late Ross J. and Mary Agnes Ozburn. He was predeceased by his brother, Ross Joseph Ozburn.
He was a 1953 honor graduate of Murphysboro, IL High School. During his high school years he was a 3 sport athlete in baseball, football and basketball and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 for his accomplishments in the athletics program. He received his BA degree from the University of Illinois in 1957 and his MS degree from Southern Illinois University in 1959 and his Doctor of Education in 1978 from the University of Georgia. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Bill spent 10 years at Michigan State at the Kellogg Center for Continuing Education prior to joining the faculty at the University of Georgia in 1969 as Assistant Director of Conference and Short Courses, later to become Director of Conferences. In 1984 he joined the faculty at the College of Pharmacy as Director of Postgraduate and Continuing Education. He was the recipient of Distinguished Walter B. Hill award for public service and held various offices in the National University Extension Association.
Bill retired from the University of Georgia in 2001. During retirement he and Janet enjoyed traveling and cruising throughout Europe, South America, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and many other travels within the states. He was a member of the Athens Country Club and an avid golfer.
He is survived by his wife, Janet of 29 years, his three children, Mike (Kris) Ozburn, Mobile, AL; Margaret (Ron) Mixon, Canton, GA and Mark Ozburn, Athens. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Ashley, Katie, Ross (Amy) Ozburn, Sam and Luke Mixon, Ryan Shuman and sister-in-law, Bernadine Ozburn, Chandler, AZ, plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at the University Catholic Center.
There will be a visitation one hour prior the Mass. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University Cancer & Blood Center, 3320 Old Jefferson Road, Bldg. 700, Athens, GA 30607 or a .
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019