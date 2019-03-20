Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Freedom Christian Center
William Moses Fort Sr.


William Moses Fort Sr. Obituary
William Moses Fort, Sr., 96 of Athens, began his eternal journey Friday, March 15, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Josie Bell Fort; two daughters, Linda Fort and Belinda Elder Dowdy; two sons, Williams M. Fort, Jr. and Joe Mack Ford.

He is survived by his children, Mary Frances Fort, Rev. Larry (Blanche) Fort and Regina Fort; brother, Rev. Charles (Gloria) Fort; 13 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held 11AM, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at New Freedom Christian Center. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7pm, Wednesday, March 20th at funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
