1947 - 2019 A celebration of life service for William "Bill" Philey Crowell-Davis, age 72, of Athens, GA will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Crowell's Chapel Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Crowell's Chapel Cemetery. Bill departed this life October 21, 2019.
Born January 16, 1947, he was the son of the late WJ Crowell & Mildred Crowell and grew up in Shelbyville, TN. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee, with a double major in Art and Sociology. He loved his antique cars and traveling, and published many articles on the care, maintenance and repair of antique cars.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Crowell-Davis, 2 children, James and Kristina Crowell-Davis, his brothers, ED and Don Crowell, and Theodore, his 1929 Model A Ford.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family.
www.doakhowellfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020