Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doak-Howell Funeral Home
739 North Main Street
Shelbyville, TN 37160
931-684-5011
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Crowell's Chapel Lutheran Church

William Philey "Bill" Crowell-Davis


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Philey "Bill" Crowell-Davis Obituary
1947 - 2019 A celebration of life service for William "Bill" Philey Crowell-Davis, age 72, of Athens, GA will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Crowell's Chapel Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Crowell's Chapel Cemetery. Bill departed this life October 21, 2019.

Born January 16, 1947, he was the son of the late WJ Crowell & Mildred Crowell and grew up in Shelbyville, TN. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee, with a double major in Art and Sociology. He loved his antique cars and traveling, and published many articles on the care, maintenance and repair of antique cars.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Crowell-Davis, 2 children, James and Kristina Crowell-Davis, his brothers, ED and Don Crowell, and Theodore, his 1929 Model A Ford.

Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family.

www.doakhowellfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -