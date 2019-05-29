Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Athens
Interment
Following Services
Evergreen Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for William Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Posey Horton Jr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Posey Horton Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Horton passed away peacefully at his home on May 28, 2019.

Born on October 3, 1937, he was the son of the late William P. Horton Sr. and Anne Horton. He was predeceased by his brother, Jim and niece, Angela Horton.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vickie; daughter, Jenni; son, Billy and his wife, Lori; grandchildren, Clayton and Alli; also sister-in-law, Lorene Horton; and niece, Cathy Smitherman.

Bill earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from UGA in 1959 and then began his life's work at Horton's Drug Store. Bill was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church Athens and a member of the B&P Sunday school class. He was an Eagle Scout and an avid sports fan, loving boats, antique cars and UGA football. Most of all, he was a loving and caring husband and father.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Athens. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Athens Building Fund, 355 Pulaski St., Athens, GA 30601 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now