William "Bill" Horton passed away peacefully at his home on May 28, 2019.
Born on October 3, 1937, he was the son of the late William P. Horton Sr. and Anne Horton. He was predeceased by his brother, Jim and niece, Angela Horton.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vickie; daughter, Jenni; son, Billy and his wife, Lori; grandchildren, Clayton and Alli; also sister-in-law, Lorene Horton; and niece, Cathy Smitherman.
Bill earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from UGA in 1959 and then began his life's work at Horton's Drug Store. Bill was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church Athens and a member of the B&P Sunday school class. He was an Eagle Scout and an avid sports fan, loving boats, antique cars and UGA football. Most of all, he was a loving and caring husband and father.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Athens. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Athens Building Fund, 355 Pulaski St., Athens, GA 30601 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 29, 2019