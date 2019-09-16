Home

William Richard Hargrove


1928 - 2019
William Richard Hargrove Obituary
1928 - 2019 William Richard Hargrove passed away on September 15, 2019 at the age of 91. He was surrounded by his daughter, grandson, family, and his caregiver. Richard Hargrove was born in Port Arthur, Texas on February 4, 1928. He and his beloved wife Geneva Parrish Hargrove, who passed away in 2010, moved to Watkinsville, Georgia in 2008. Richard's love for music started at a young age. He played with jazz bands and big bands in the 1940s and 1950s. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Terry Allen, his grandson Parker Allen, and granddaughter Adrian Allen.

Richard Hargrove graduated from the University of North Texas where he earned his Master of Education; Vanderbilt University where he earned his Doctorate of Education, and received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award for leadership; and South Texas College of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor. He was a professor of Education and Psychology at Appalachian State and Lamar University. He served as Dean of the College of Education and Dean of Academic Services at Lamar University. He practiced family law in Beaumont, Texas. After his retirement from academia, he served as Senior Vice President and Counsel at EdVerify.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all who welcomed Richard and Genny into Ashford Memorial Methodist Church and to the Watkinsville community when they relocated from Texas. Richard Hargrove was also blessed to have a wonderful, loving caregiver Niki McDowell, and dear friend, Jennifer McCanon.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 18 at 11:00am at Ashford Memorial Methodist in Watkinsville, Georgia. Donations in memory of Dr. Richard Hargrove can be made to the Genny Hargrove Memorial Fund at Ashford Memorial Methodist Church.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
