|
|
William Rudolph Hardell, Sr. 1928 - 2018 William Rudolph Hardell, Sr., 90, died July 11, 2019.
A native of Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Robert Edward and Gertrude Frey Hardell. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Lucy Talmadge Hardell and son, William Rudolph Hardell, Jr.
Mr. Hardell was a graduate of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. In 1968, along with other members of the Fraternity in the Athens area, he was instrumental in establishing the Kappa Deuteron Chapel of Phi Gamma Delta at the University of Georgia. Subsequently, he served as the chapter advisor until 1981. Mr. Hardell was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Athens.
Private graveside services will be held at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a son, Robert Talmadge Hardell, Sr., and his wife, Anne James Hardell; grandchildren, Robert Talmadge Hardell, Jr., Sarah Elizabeth Hardell, Julia Reed Hardell and Davis James Hardell, all of Watkinsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Phi Gamma Delta Educational Foundation at Phi Gamma Delta, PO Box 4599, Lexington, KY 40544, or the 1871 Foundation, Inc. at 468 North Milledge Ave., Suite 101, Athens, GA 30601, or First Presbyterian Church of Athens, PO Box 1592, Athens, GA 30603.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 12, 2019