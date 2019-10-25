Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
William Sherman Lattimore Jr. Obituary
1952 - 2019 William Sherman Lattimore, Jr., age 67, of Athens, GA passed October 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Thursday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: daughters, Shavea Lattimore and Naketia Collins; brother, David Barrow; 5 granddaughters; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
