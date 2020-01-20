Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
William Talmadge Adams


1932 - 2020
William Talmadge Adams Obituary
1932 - 2020 William Talmadge "Talmo" Adams, 87, of Colbert, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Born in Avalon, Ga. he was the son of the late William Wess Adams and Lula Byrd Adams. Mr. Adams worked as a Supervisor at Westinghouse for over 32 years. He was an avid UGA Football fan and enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and quail hunting. Mr. Adams was a member of Colbert First Baptist Church and a former member, Deacon and Sunday School teacher at East Athens Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Meral Jean McConnell Adams and four sisters.

Survivors include two sons, Lamar Adams (Joyce) and Gary Adams (Sarah); five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lord and Stephens, East with Rev. Brad Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Wesley Adams, TJ Stinchcomb, Chandler Stinchcomb, Keith Langley, Allen Herron and James Payne. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Colbert First Baptist Church, 65 S 5th Street, Colbert, GA 30628.

Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge ofarrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
