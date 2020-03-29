|
|
1937 - 2020 William "Billy" Thadeus Patton, 83, of Winterville, Georgia, passed away March 24, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born in Oglethorpe County, Georgia, he was a son of the late William Thomas Patton and Maggie Ellen Holmes Patton. He was also preceded in death by his brother, George Edward Patton.
Billy served in the U.S. Navy and retired from BellSouth Telephone Company after 40 years of service as a telephone technician. He was an active member of Winterville United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Betty Thornton Patton, survivors include daughter Phyllis Patton Martaus (Mike) of Peachtree City, brother Robert Davis Patton of Winterville, and three grandchildren: Madeline Martaus DeVries (Scott), Connor Patton Martaus, and Chase Alexander Martaus.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the immediate family held a private graveside service. A public memorial service will follow at a later date at Winterville United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Winterville United Methodist Church, P.O.Box 30, Winterville GA 30683 or to St. Mary's Hospice House, 1660 Jennings Mill Rd., Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020