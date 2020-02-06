Home

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Falling Creek Baptist Church
1364 Hartwell Highway
Elberton, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Falling Creek Baptist Church
1364 Hartwell Highway
Elberton, GA
William Thomas Rhodes


1955 - 2020
William Thomas Rhodes Obituary
1955 - 2020 Mr. William Thomas Rhodes, 64, of Indian Hill Road, Elberton, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Mr. Rhodes was born in Elberton on October 22, 1955, son of the late Thomas Swift Rhodes and Rachel Vaughn Rhodes. He was a member of Falling Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his siblings: Dan Rhodes of the residence, Barbara Childs of Elberton, and Linda Teasley of Bowman; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate his life will be held 3PM, Friday, February 7 at Falling Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Harold Walters, Rev. Dwight Morgan and Rev. Douglas Huff officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:45PM Friday February 7 just prior to the service at Falling Creek Baptist Church. The family is at the home of his sister, Barbara Childs, Country Club Road, Elberton.

Contributions may be made in his memory to Falling Creek Baptist Church, c/o Susan Suttles, 1364 Hartwell Highway, Elberton, GA 30635

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at http://www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. William Thomas Rhodes.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
