William Twitty Donaldson (Bill) died on October 24, 2020. For the past fourteen years he has been a resident of Magnolia Glen in Raleigh, NC.
Bill was born on June 26, 1927 to George Peter Donaldson and Holly Twitty Donaldson in Statesboro, Georgia. They moved to Tifton, Georgia where Bill attended public school before enrolling in the Citadel in South Carolina. When he was discharged from the Navy at the end of World War II, he transferred his academic efforts to the University of Georgia. In 1948 he married the love of his life, Barbara Bowen, and they were married for over 71 years.
Bill's career as a research scientist led he and Barbara to various locations with DuPont, including Baton Rouge, La, Oak Ridge, TN, Aiken, SC and Martinsville, VA. Bill was heading up the laboratories in Martinsville when, in 1966, he was offered a leadership position in directing the Environmental Protection Agency's Southeast Water Quality Laboratory in Athens, Georgia. The opportunity to return to Georgia and be closer to family and the Georgia Bulldogs proved to be too good an attraction to pass up.
Bill was a talented musician playing both the saxophone and clarinet. He played in several jazz bands while in school and at night after work. He also had a great interest in writing. He wrote several research books and co-authored Perfect 10, a book about the University of Georgia's phenomenal women's gymnastics team and the rise of women's college gymnastics. He enjoyed watching his Georgia football team and gymnastics team and was considered by all who knew him as one of Georgia's biggest fans. Bill was also civic minded. Among his other activities, Bill is a past president of the Rotary Club of Athens.
Bill was a devoted husband to Barbara and a loving father to their two children, Bill and Lynn. He loved being with his grandchildren Barbara, Joe, and Will and his three great grandchildren Lake, Reading, and Bowen.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife Barbara; brother, George Peter Donaldson and wife Maurie; sister-in -law, Laura Wright and husband James; brother-in-law, Robert Clark Bowen and wife Lylla; brother-in -law, Mahlon Barlow; and niece, Elizabeth Barlow Brandes Walker.
Bill is survived by his daughter Lynn McLeod (Joe B.) of Raleigh, NC; son, Bill Donaldson, Jr. of Athens, GA; grandchildren Barbara McLeod Newcomb (Lake) of Raleigh, NC; Joe R. McLeod (Natasha) of Raleigh, NC; and Will Cash Donaldson (Jhana) of Atlanta GA. He has three great grandchildren, William Timberlake Newcomb, Reading Joseph McLeod, and Elizabeth Bowen Newcomb. Also surviving are sister in law Beth Bowen Mason (Dick) of Lakeland FL; and lots of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great -nephews.
Bill and Barbara joined the Hayes Barton United Methodist Church on moving to Raleigh.
A private family memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 3rd, Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, at 1:30pm. The service will be live streamed through hbumc.org/live
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Bill may be made to Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Department, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
