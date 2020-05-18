Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Viewing
Monday, May 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
2:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Athens, GA
Willie Andrea Howard


1971 - 2020
Willie Andrea Howard Obituary
Mr. Willie "Andres" Howard passed on May 12, 2020.

He is survived by his wife-Felicia Howard, Children-Jaylen Howard, Trey Howard, Keshonda Latimore and Keke Howard: Mother-Rosa Mae Howard: Siblings-Daryl Howard, Derrick Jones, James Pattman,Angela Berry, Denice Huggs and Teresa Howard: 3 Grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 Noon-6:00PM at the funeral home.

Graveside Service will be held Monday, May 19, 2020; 2:00PM from East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Athens.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020
