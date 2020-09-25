1/1
Willie Bryant
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Willie Bryant was born on March 10, 1927 in Old Barnwell County, which is now known as Allendale County, South Carolina, to the late Mrs. Hattie Brantley Bryant Thomas and Mr. Herbert Bryant.

Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, three sons and one sister.

Mr. Bryant leaves to cherish his memories and legacy, one son, Derek Bryant of Covington GA. Four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one brother Herman (Catherine) Thomas of Fairfax SC, Three sisters, Ivory Lee George of Seville Florida, Sarah Lee Thomas of Fairfax SC and Edna (James) Best of Fairfax SC., and a host of relatives and friends.

The family of the late Mr. Willie Bryant would like to thank Ms. Christy Black for her love and dedication to our beloved brother. May God continue to bless you.

Viewing for friends will be Friday September 25, 2020 from 4pm - 7pm.

Graveside Service Saturday September 26, 2020 1pm. East Lawn Cemetery



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
East Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc.
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
(706) 543-8213
