Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
New Grove Baptist Church
1228 Moores Grove Rd
Winterville, GA
View Map
Willie Clyde Anderson Sr. Obituary
Willie Clyde Anderson, Sr., age 85, of Athens, GA passed February 10, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, February 15, 2019 at New Grove Baptist Church, 1228 Moores Grove Rd, Winterville, GA, with interment in the Masoleums of Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing, Thursday, 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: spouse, Frances Anderson; children, Mae Frances Anderson (Michael) Middlebrooks, Willie C. (Cynthia) Anderson, Jr., Stanley Anderson, Ronald S. (Shelia) Anderson and Avia Mason; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Eva Anderson Turner, Louise Anderson (Joseph) Smith and Edna Jean Donahue; sister-in-law, Wylene Anderson.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
