Willie Clyde Anderson, Sr., age 85, of Athens, GA passed February 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, February 15, 2019 at New Grove Baptist Church, 1228 Moores Grove Rd, Winterville, GA, with interment in the Masoleums of Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing, Thursday, 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: spouse, Frances Anderson; children, Mae Frances Anderson (Michael) Middlebrooks, Willie C. (Cynthia) Anderson, Jr., Stanley Anderson, Ronald S. (Shelia) Anderson and Avia Mason; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Eva Anderson Turner, Louise Anderson (Joseph) Smith and Edna Jean Donahue; sister-in-law, Wylene Anderson.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 14, 2019