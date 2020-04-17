|
|
1944 - 2020 Mr. Willie Howard Taylor, Sr., 76, of Bogart died April 11, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Taylor; children, Willie Taylor, Jr., Sharon Taylor and Rodrick Taylor; siblings, Roberta Hill, Charles Taylor, Mozell Smith and Georgia Stone; grandchildren; great grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 17, 2020