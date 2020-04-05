|
1920 - 2020 Deacon Willie Henry Stewart, 99 of Athens, a former longtime resident of Atlanta, died Tuesday, April 1, 2020..
He was a native of Crawfordville, Georgia.
Deacon Stewart was a War Veteran who served a tour in India during WWll.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie G. and Anna L. Atkinson Stewart; wife, Hilda Derrett Stewart; siblings, Maggie Stewart Winfrey and Walter F. Stewart.
He is survived by a niece, Anna L. Winfrey-Washington; great-nephews, Jonathan S. Washington and Jaren S. Washington; great-great-niece, Tatum C. Washington; a host of cousins and the Zion Hill Baptist Church Family of Atlanta.
A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home, Athens (706-548-4246).
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020