Home

POWERED BY

Services
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Henry Stewart


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Henry Stewart Obituary
1920 - 2020 Deacon Willie Henry Stewart, 99 of Athens, a former longtime resident of Atlanta, died Tuesday, April 1, 2020..

He was a native of Crawfordville, Georgia.

Deacon Stewart was a War Veteran who served a tour in India during WWll.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie G. and Anna L. Atkinson Stewart; wife, Hilda Derrett Stewart; siblings, Maggie Stewart Winfrey and Walter F. Stewart.

He is survived by a niece, Anna L. Winfrey-Washington; great-nephews, Jonathan S. Washington and Jaren S. Washington; great-great-niece, Tatum C. Washington; a host of cousins and the Zion Hill Baptist Church Family of Atlanta.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home, Athens (706-548-4246).

logo


logo

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -