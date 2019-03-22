|
Willie "Walking Tall" Howard, age 73, of Athens, passed on March 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church West, Interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation, Friday, 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Survivors include: wife, Rosa Mae Howard; step-mother, Bernice Wolley; three daughters, Angela Berry, Teresa and Lawanda Howard; three sons, Willie, Daryl, and Marcus Howard; six brothers; five sisters; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 22, 2019