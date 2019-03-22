Home

POWERED BY

Services
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church West,
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Howard


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willie Howard Obituary
Willie "Walking Tall" Howard, age 73, of Athens, passed on March 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church West, Interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation, Friday, 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.

Survivors include: wife, Rosa Mae Howard; step-mother, Bernice Wolley; three daughters, Angela Berry, Teresa and Lawanda Howard; three sons, Willie, Daryl, and Marcus Howard; six brothers; five sisters; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now