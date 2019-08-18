Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
100 Buddy Christian Way
Athens, GA
View Map
Willie J. Moore


1939 - 2019
Willie J. Moore Obituary
1939 - 2019 Willie J. Moore, age 79, of Winterville, GA passed August 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Monday August 19, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 100 Buddy Christian Way, Athens, GA, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Sunday 3-7PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: wife, Mary Moore; children, Jacqueline (Rodney) Pinkney, Gail Hardy, Terry Moore and Darrell (Lolita) Moore; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Lizzie Davenport, Ida (Harvey) Gay, Betty (Homer) Stevens, Tommy (Rose) Moore, Leroy Moore and Mike Moore.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
